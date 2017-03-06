Vecinos llegan a casa de presidente de Ecatepec a reclamar falta de seguridad
Teotihuacán en línea. Redacción. Ecatepec. Habitantes del fraccionamiento Las Américas, protestaron frente a la casa del presidente municipal Indalecio Ríos Velázquez para exigirle atienda el problema de la inseguridad.
Con cartulinas en las que se leía “Indalecio, si no puedes con el cargo, renuncia”, “Que la muerte de nuestro amigo Carlos no quede impune”, le exigieron la renuncia al presidente municipal ante la falta de seguridad que aseguraron viven en su comunidad. Los manifestantes denunciaron que, debido a la falta de elementos policíacos, la noche del viernes un joven de nombre Carlos Alejandro, vecino del fraccionamiento, fue asesinado en un intento de robo de automóvil, a unos metros de la casa del presidente. Los lugareños aseguraron el fraccionamiento se han incrementado los asaltos, como el que le costó la vida al joven.
Tras una breve plática con los inconformes, Ríos Velázquez se comprometió a tomar cartas en el asunto.
Ecatepec es el municipio más peligroso del Estado de México
For foreign readers
Neighbors arrive at the home of Ecatepec president to claim lack of security
Teotihuacán en línea. Ecatepec. Habitants of the Las Américas subdivision, protests in front of the house of the municipal president Indalecio Ríos Velázquez to demand the problem of the insecurity.
With the cards that read "Indalecio, if you can not with the charge, resign", "That the death of our friend Carlos does not go unpunished," demanded the resignation of the municipal president in the face of the lack of security that was guaranteed to live In his community The protesters denounced that, due to the lack of police elements, on Friday night a young man named Carlos Alejandro, a neighbor of the subdivision, was killed in an attempt to steal a car, a few meters from the president's house. The villagers assured the fractionation have increased the assaults, as the one that cost the life to the young person.
After a brief talk with the nonconformists, Ríos Velázquez promised to take a hand in the matter.Ecatepec is the most dangerous municipality of the State of Mexico
