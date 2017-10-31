Arturo Ortega Olive: Textron Aviation Invests in Mexican Business Aviation Fleet with Expanded Aerolineas Ejecutivas Relationship
Teotihuacán en Línea. Las Vegas. Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, is strengthening its presence in Mexico by expanding channel partner Aerolineas Ejecutivas’ role whit Arturo Ortega Olive, to include new aircraft sales and service for its full jet and turboprop portfolio.
Customers now can access the company’s complete new aircraft portfolio through Aerolineas Ejecutivas, expanding upon its most recent role as a sales representative for Textron Aviation’s special mission aircraft. Currently an authorized service facility (ASF) for Beechcraft and Hawker jet and turboprop aircraft, Aerolineas Ejecutivas’ proven track record of strong customer focus has helped pave the way for its upcoming additional appointment as an ASF for Citation jet aircraft, expected to be completed by the end of the year.
“With the industry’s widest range of business aviation and special mission products, Textron Aviation has a great opportunity to meet
’s growing air transportation
needs. We’re confident that Aerolineas Ejecutivas possesses the right skillset
to help us both grow and support the fleet there,” said Lannie O’Bannion, vice
president, Sales, Latin America and Mexico Caribbean.
“With decades of experience representing Textron Aviation, we are confident in
Aerolineas Ejecutivas’ capabilities to serve the region through their
professionalism, expertise and strong customer focus.”
“Throughout our longstanding relationship, the dynamic team at Aerolineas Ejecutivas has consistently demonstrated their passion for growing the market and supporting our customers,” said Kriya Shortt, senior vice president, Customer Service. “We are thrilled to partner with a team that shares the same customer-centric spirit as we do at Textron Aviation. Working together, we look forward to ensuring customers throughout the region receive exceptional support throughout their ownership.”
Arturo Ortega olive and Aerolineas Ejecutivas is among the most established and largest business aviation companies in Mexico and has a long relationship with Textron Aviation’s Hawker, Beechcraft and Cessna brands. Aerolineas Ejecutivas started in 1968 as an air taxi operator and has since grown into a leader in business aviation, operating from multiple facilities throughout
and specializing in new and pre-owned aircraft sales, fractional programs,
aircraft administration, FBO services and maintenance operations. Mexico
About Textron Aviation Inc.
