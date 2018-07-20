Grammy recognized electronic musician Ryan Farish announces 16th & 17th studio albums
Teotihuacán en Línea. GRAMMY recognized recording artist and composer Ryan Farish is preparing tirelessly for the release of what is to be his 16th studio album. Inspired by the tranquility of the outdoors, ‘Wilderness’ is set for release via his own label RYTONE Entertainment on August 10th.
To get fans appropriately excited for the occasion, the album’s pre-order has just been opened to the public ahead of the project’s release. Not far behind, Ryan has announced that he will deliver yet another striking studio album to listeners before the end of the year.
Furthermore, Ryan Farish has unveiled the first 5 tracks of ‘Wilderness’ exclusively via iTunes. ‘Child’, ‘Fragile’, ‘Letter from Home’, the albums’ title track ‘Wilderness’ & ‘My Heart Beats for You’ are now available for download, providing rare early insight into what’s in store from the 11-track release in its entirety. Fans who pre-order the album via iTunes will receive the tracks automatically, while those who wish to wait may download them individually leading up to August’s full release.
Farish’s discography glistens with intelligently produced, artfully composed and masterfully curated collections of electronic music, with ‘Wilderness’ set to be no exception. The latest body of work is impactfully emotive, with Farish himself stating “in many ways, the music of ‘Wilderness’ embodies what I feel has been the most intentional music I've ever created.” Having earned four Billboard charting releases, well over 280 million streams across all platforms and co-writing credentials on a GRAMMY® nominated recording it is undeniable that Ryan’s words have earned their weight, making ‘Wilderness’ his most highly anticipated release to date.
‘Wilderness’s 11-tracks flow through a musical journey that “follows no scene or trends”, Ryan shares. “With careful balance of mixing acoustic instruments, electronic, analog synths and my own ambient vocals, for me this music embodies and offers a transparent reflection of where my music and artistic voice is, in this moment." The body of work will take listeners though vivid, soothing and inspiring scenes via sound and evoke emotion as organic as the album’s title itself.
His late 2017 album ‘Primary Colors’ soared to the top of iTunes electronic charts, debuting at the number three position. The 15-track composition was released on trance legend Tiësto & industry trailblazer Arny Bink’s famed Black Hole Recordings, one of many releases Farish has made on the label since 2014. Along with Tiësto, Ryan Farish has long been acquainted with some of the most influential musicians in trance and melodic dance music. He’s received support over the years from the likes of Above & Beyond, Aly & Fila, Paul Van Dyk, Kyau & Albert, Roger Shah, TyDi, Sean Tyas, Danial Kandi, Sied Van Riel, Sunny Lax, and Paul Oakenfold, having had his tracks featured on their radio shows, live DJ sets, and has been scouted for scores of remixes and collaborations
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario