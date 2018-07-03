Mexico’s new president is a nationalist, but he’s not anti-American

’s new president is a nationalist,
but he’s not anti-American Mexico
U.S.
ambassador to
from 1993 to 1997. Mexico
On Sunday, Mexicans chose Andrés Manuel López Obrador, known nearly universally as AMLO, as their next president. López Obrador has been referred to by many Mexicans and some analysts of
as anti-business and anti-American. In reality, he is neither. Mexico
I have known López Obrador for 25 years, since I was
U.S.
ambassador to .
The words that best describe him are pragmatic and driven. He is driven by a
desire to improve the living conditions of the half of Mexicans who remain
poor. Mexico
Over the years, I’ve discussed and argued with AMLO many times over various issues. While he may have preconceived notions about a correct approach (as all of us do), he will listen and sometimes be persuaded by different facts and opinions. He is not afraid to change his position on an issue if he is convinced that there is a better way. Consider: After seeing improved economic opportunities for Mexicans, he has come to support the North American Free Trade Agreement and other free-trade agreements despite his earlier criticisms.
It’s true that López Obrador is wary of the close and, in his view, corrupt relationships in the past between certain powerful businesses and the old Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) political regime, which he opposed during his developing political career. But AMLO is at heart a pragmatist. He recognizes that to help his primary constituency -the poor and disadvantaged-he must grow the economy, and he understands that economic growth comes from a competitive private economy, not from government. The redevelopment of the Zocalo, the historic center of
Mexico City, was a
public-private partnership with the two main actors being Carlos Slim, Mexico’s richest business leader, and López
Obrador, then mayor of .
This project transformed the area, helping all levels of society. Mexico City
López Obrador is clearly wary of President Trump and his rhetorical excesses and policies that negatively affect
Mexico
and Mexican citizens who live and work in the . The Mexican
president-elect has also long opposed the imposition of economic and security
policies on United States Mexico from
abroad, typically emanating from the . Rather than being
anti-American, AMLO is a nationalist who is highly protective of Mexican
national sovereignty. United States
But López Obrador also recognizes that the economic, security and societal interdependence between the
United States
and
mean that our two countries must work together to resolve shared problems. I am
convinced that his policy emphasis on improving the domestic economy means he
would very much work for a smooth relationship with the Mexico
government. U.S.
While previously criticizing the constitutional energy reforms of President Enrique Peña Nieto’s government, AMLO now says he wants to restore
’s
hydrocarbon energy production, and he recognizes that he needs private capital
to do so. His main concern is corruption, which was rampant in the past, and
his team will closely audit this. He will also emphasize development of
alternative energy, such as solar power. He recognizes that in energy as in
other sectors of the economy, foreign investment is needed. Based on our
discussions over the past year, I expect he will continue to respect the
independence of the central bank, although that issue will have to be closely
monitored by watching his appointments to the board. I also believe he will
employ a conservative fiscal policy as he did while mayor of Mexico , thus showing balanced and
mutually supportive fiscal and monetary policies Mexico City
It will take time for AMLO and the business community to develop trust, just as developing an operational partnership with the
will take some
forbearance on both sides of the border. But both are possible if all sides
park their harsh rhetoric and recognize that cooperation is needed if United States Mexico is to achieve its potential and be a
strong partner for the United
States
