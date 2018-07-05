Rising Talent Refeci delivers his latest single “talkin bout dancin”
Teotihuacán en Línea. The young artists in the dance music sphere seem to perpetually set new standards, and 18-year-old Danish native Refeci is no exception. Shining bright, the producer and DJ reunites once again with Emelie Cyréus to maintain momentum by releasing ‘Talkin Bout Dancin’. The latest single, out now on Nordic label disco:wax, is released alongside a striking choreographed music video beautifully painting a lively picture of the song’s inspiration and message.
Refeci continues to showcase his diverse production competency as he ignites another polished crossover single highlighted by soft and sweet lyrics from Cyréus.
“I wanted the lyrics for 'Talkin Bout Dancin’ to be different. So after discussing it with my songwriter, Ivar Lisinski, we made it flirty with a clever and unexpected twist at the end. Dancing has always been a way for me to express myself and together with the music it’s the best therapy in the world. You don’t have to be good at it, you just have to let go and become one with the music. ’Talkin Bout Dancin’ makes you want to dance with a smile on your face and I can’t see a better way to celebrate life, to celebrate music."
The track is built on a foundation of a lively instrumentals that progress towards a captivating four on the floor chorus break. ‘Talkin Bout Dancin’ is bound to elicit that picture-perfect summertime emotion from fans across the dance music spectrum. The single marks Refeci’s second time in teaming up alongside vocalist Emelie Cyréus as the two previously worked together earlier this year on a slower number in ‘Die Hard’. The single also continues the scorching hot streak for the rising star’s discography as it marks Refeci’s second official release in just a matter of weeks following ‘Drunk On Your Love’.
‘Talkin Bout Dancin’ is another clear testament to the young producer’s effort in reimagining his artistic identity as he deviates from his previous big room and bounce house-infused style to bolster the width of his audience. With countless hit releases continuing to pile on top of one another following him joining the Disco:Wax team, Refeci is cementing his place among dance music’s next era of talent
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario