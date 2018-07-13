Ultra Japan Delivers phase one lineup ahead of monumental fifth anniversary
ULTRA Japan has delivered the first installment of their 2018 lineup ahead of the festival's 5th anniversary. Featuring internationally renowned electronic music talent from every corner of the world, ULTRA
Japan makes its highly anticipated return to
across 3 days and multiple stages this autumn, September 15, 16 & 17, 2018. Tokyo Odaiba
ULTRA Park
A high class assortment of mainstage acts has been announced alongside those representing the underground sounds of RESISTANCE, directing the attention of fans from every facet of electronic music towards
this September. Tokyo
Following 2017’s memorable event, Japan’s 5th edition of the globetrotting electronic music experience has confirmed performances from ULTRA staples Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Axwell /\ Ingrosso, DJ Snake, Galantis, Nicky Romero, Steve Angello, Tchami x Malaa and Zedd. Fortifying what is already an undeniably strong, balanced lineup, Cash Cash, Jonas Blue and Oliver Heldens will add additional variety to the confirmed mainstage acts.
RESISTANCE returns to
Tokyo
this September in full swing with John Digweed & Nicole Moudaber scheduled
to play B2B for the first time ever, alongside headlining performances from
techno royalty Nina Kraviz and Ibiza legend
Sven Väth. Reinforcing what is already
an undeniably strong, balanced assortment of underground talent Carl Craig,
Jackmaster, Nastia and Popof join the RESISTANCE camp this September.
With over 120,000 people attending last year’s incredible sold out 2017 edition, the 5th anniversary of ULTRA
is ready to amaze once again. Fans are advised to get their tickets early as
demand is among the highest of all ULTRA Worldwide festivals. Tier 2 Advance
tickets are now on sale and available via https://ultrajapan.com/ja/tickets. Japan
ULTRA
– PHASE ONE LINEUP
(ALPHABETICAL ORDER) JAPAN
DJ HEADLINERS
Afrojack
Armin Van Buuren
Axwell /\ Ingrosso
DJ Snake
Galantis
John Digweed b2b Nicole Moudaber*
Nicky Romero
Nina Kraviz*
Steve Angello
Sven Väth*
Tchami x Malaa
Zedd
SUPPORT
Carl Craig*
Cash Cash
Jackmaster*
Jonas Blue
Nastia*
Oliver Heldens
Popof*
