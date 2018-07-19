Ultra Worldwide announces Taiwanese Expansion
Teotihuacán en Línea. Following on from the huge success of its previous editions, ULTRA Worldwide has unveiled the expansion of Road To ULTRA
into a full-scale two-day
festival. With multiple stages including a dedicated RESISTANCE branded stage,
ULTRA Taiwan Taiwan will take place
September 8-9th at Taipei Ultra Dajia Park in . Taipei
ULTRA
will
mark the 5th straight year ULTRA Worldwide has held events in the East Asian
state. Following 2017's sold out Road To ULTRA event, 2018's expansion will see
well over 25,000 Ultranauts flock to the Keelung River for yet another year of
unforgettable performances. Taiwan
Tickets for the inaugural edition of ULTRA
are on sale now with GA 2-Day combo tickets starting at NT$ 4999 and GA Single
Day tickets starting at NT$ 3600. Tickets are available for purchase at
UltraTaiwan.com Taiwan
For those that purchased combo tickets (RTU Taiwan + RESISTANCE
)
earlier this year, their ticket will automatically be upgraded to a 2-Day Combo
ticket (GA, Premium or VIP) for the festival. Taipei
Those that previously purchased an RTU Taiwan or RESISTANCE
ticket will have the opportunity to upgrade their ticket to a 2-Day Combo
ticket (GA, Premium or VIP) for the discounted price of NT$ 999. Upgrades will
be administered at the venue. Taipei
For those that purchased an RTU Taiwan or RESISTANCE
single day ticket earlier this year and do not choose to upgrade, their ticket
will be honored for the same day previously purchased. Taipei
- RESISTANCE
ticket
holders will be granted access for September 8 Taipei
- Road to Ultra Taiwan ticket holders will be granted access for September 9
