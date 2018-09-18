Floyd
Mayweather announces rematch with Manny Pacquiao at ULTRA
Japan
Teotihuacán en Línea. Former world welterweight champion Floyd Mayweather announced a surprise rematch with Manny Pacquiao at ULTRA
’s 5th anniversary event this
past weekend. Japan
With his Mayweather Holdings and Money Team Tokyo entourage in tow, Mayweather came face to face with Pacquiao in the festival’s VVIP section. The shock announcement that he would be returning to the ring for a rematch with his rival Pacquiao this December was filmed and uploaded on Instagram by Mayweather, captioned “I’m coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year, another 9 figure pay day on the way.” Manny Pacquiao fired back with his own video captioned “50-1 #NoExcuses.”
Speaking exclusively with UMF TV on the second day of ULTRA
, Mayweather told UMF TV’s
host Will Best, “ULTRA is the place to be” with a “great atmosphere, great
people”, “I think I want to become a DJ, I love it!” Japan
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario