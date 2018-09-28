The Glitch
Mob releases “the blade
2.0”
documentary alongside dell & alienware
Teotihuacán en Línea. As pioneers in the live performance of electronic music, The Glitch Mob’s Boreta (Justin Boreta), edIT (Edward Ma), and Ooah (Joshua Mayer) are always looking for ways to evolve their engagement with fans and bridge live music with cutting edge technology. To further break down the wall between the performers and the crowd, The Glitch Mob developed The Blade 2.0, a custom solution bringing studio quality sound to the kinetic live show that has become their signature.
With the release of a behind the scenes video, “The Blade 2.0 powered by Dell,” fans are given a backstage look at how The Glitch Mob flips the stage, and how Dell and Alienware technology provides the elite computational power needed to perform their music the way it was intended to be received with the utmost precision and sound quality.
“We knew we wanted to perform our music in a more powerful way and the possibilities were out there. We wanted to work with people at the top of their craft so reached out to Dell and Alienware for the Blade 2.0,” said The Glitch Mob.
Traditionally, a stage has a conceptual barrier between those who are on it and those in front of it that is referred to as the fourth wall. The Blade 2.0 breaks that imaginary barrier and acts as both a custom-made instrument and a stage, creating a uniquely immersive experience where the crowd can see what the group is playing in real time.
The Glitch Mob utilizes the following Dell and Alienware products for the Blade 2.0:
Dell Canvas and Alienware 17s are the primary controllers for each performer. Running an emulator on the pairing allows the touchscreen to act as a flexible and reconfigurable
MIDI controller.
Alienware 15s run the live musical set with Ableton software and do the bulk of the computing.
XPS All-in-Ones are the secondary controllers for each performer.
XPS 13 and XPS 15 2-in-1s for DJing and on the go production.
Alienware 17s for mobile production studio set up at each performance venue.
“One of the great things about partnering with Dell is knowing that all the hardware is reliable, and it works right out of the box. All of the gear talks to each other in a seamless way and that piece of mind is priceless. The fact that we’re using a Dell laptop with a Dell touchscreen with an all-PC fitted rig has really made this a really cool project,” said The Glitch Mob.
Previously The Glitch Mob used hacked Apple iPads and Mac Pros for The Blade 1.0 and after switching to Dell and Alienware for The Blade 2.0, they saw many significant benefits, such as more processing power and lower computing latency to run their live set, as well as more up to date systems and software for flexibility and customization.
Currently on tour in the U.S. for their latest album “See Without Eyes,” The Glitch Mob also collaborated with Strangeloop, a visual designer for shows and stages, to create a visual, immersive companion for the album, and WaveVR to create a virtual reality version where you inhabit a character and interact with the album, creating a true cinematic experience, all powered by Dell and Alienware.
“The Glitch Mob are pioneers in electronic music and Alienware in PC gaming. We have a shared focus of continuing to push the boundaries of technology to provide the best experience for our respective fans,” said Frank Azor, vice-president and general manager Alienware, Gaming and XPS for Dell. “We’ve partnered with The Glitch Mob for years and excited to see the success of their new album, and Alienware play a role in powering the Blade 2.0 stage with high-performance technology to evolve their live performances.”
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario