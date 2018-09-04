ULTRA China Beijing debut full 2-day festival september 15 & 16 2018
Teotihuacán en Línea. ULTRA China Beijing will make its much-anticipated debut on September 15 and 16 this year, as the two-day festival comes to life for the first time. Having first taken shape as a club takeover back in June, the event will now take place in full flow at the illustrious NHC Base in
. Beijing
To accompany the announcement, ULTRA
has dropped a
stunning lineup, awash with superstar electronic talent. Afrojack, Armin van
Burren, Axwell Λ Ingrosso, DJ Snake, Galantis, Nicky Romero, Oliver Heldens,
Steve Angello, Tchami and Zedd will take on the Main Stage in what will be a
jubilant celebration. Beijing
RESISTANCE will once again have a strong presence at ULTRA China Beijing with Christian Smith, Eats Everything, John Digweed, Marco Bailey, Nicole Moudaber and Popof all slated to play, adding yet another notch on the belt of the internationally successful concept.
Along with the RESISTANCE and Main Stage, the festival will also host the Ultra Park Stage – stacked to the brim with top class local talent.
Proving ULTRA Worldwide’s dominance internationally and in Asia, ULTRATickets for ULTRA China Beijing are available exclusively at https://ultrabeijing.com/. If you would like to attend the festival as media, please apply for press accreditation here: https://getinpr.com/accreditations
Taiwan,
ULTRA China Beijing and ULTRA
will all take place within a week span this September, with over 200,000
ultranauts expected to attend across the continent this month. Japan
