ULTRA
EUROPE 2019 TICKETS ON
SALE
Teotihuacán en Línea. ULTRA Europe,
Europe’s Premier
Destination Festival, will return July 12-14 next year, with fans attending
from across the globe over the course of the weeklong Destination ULTRA
experience. Tickets for the event are on sale now via ultraeurope.com with
registered ticket buyers able to purchase General Admission tickets at the
lowest price for next year's event.
ULTRA EUROPE 2019 TICKETS
DESTINATION ULTRA 2019 Dates:
11 July – Destination ULTRA Opening Party at Hemingway,
Split
12-14 July – ULTRA
Europe at Poljud Stadium, Split
15 July – Brač Regatta at 585 Club, Zlatni Rat Beach, Bol, Brac
16 July –
ULTRA Beach
Hvar at Resort, Hvar Hotel Amfora Grand
Beach
16 July – RESISTANCE Hvar at
Carpe Diem Beach
Club, Pakleni Islands
17 July – RESISTANCE Vis at
Fort George, Vis
Next year's Destination ULTRA will take place from July 11-17, with the weeklong series of events spread across four islands and the mainland. The momentous week kicks off with the Destination ULTRA Opening Party at Hemingway in
, where a world-class house and techno
lineup is expected. Next, the flagship, three-day ULTRA Split Europe
festival will light up the Poljud Stadium for its seventh year running on the
Dalmatian coast, where 120,000 attendees from all over the world will gather to
the sounds of the highest quality electronic acts on the planet.
The party continues at the Brač Regatta at 585 Club on
Zlatni
Rat Beach
on the picturesque on July 15. The
next day, 5,000 Ultranauts will descend on the always sold out island
of Brac
Hvar at the Hotel Amfora Grand Beach Resort, for one of the biggest pool
parties on the continent. The prestigious hotel will host a star-studded lineup
of the most in-demand electronic acts that are sure to keep the crowds going
until sunset. As day turns to night, RESISTANCE Hvar will take over Carpe Diem
Beach Club on the world famous ULTRA Beach , just a short
boat ride away from Hvar. To cap things off, the idyllic Pakleni
Islands island
of Vis, and historic location of Fort George,
will play host to RESISTANCE Vis, a house and
techno master class to cap off the momentous Destination ULTRA week.
ULTRA Europe is offering the Destination ULTRA Europe Ticket at €349, which will grant access to ALL the events during the Destination ULTRA week, including the Opening Party, the flagship ULTRA Europe festival, the Regatta,
Hvar, RESISTANCE Hvar and RESISTANCE Vis. ULTRA Beach
The RESISTANCE Croatia Ticket at €349 will grant access to all RESISTANCE events and ULTRA
Europe. Buyers of this ticket will
be able to participate in the exclusive, Final Dinner Party on Vis at
before the closing event for the first time ever. Fort George
Ticket Prices
GA TIER 2 (Registration only) = €139
GA TIER 3 (for all) = €149
GA PAYMENT PLAN = TBD
VIP TIER 2 (for all) = €349
VIP TIER 2 DAY TICKETS (for all) = €149
VIP PAYMENT PLAN = TBD
DESTINATION ULTRA
EUROPE TICKET = €349
RESISTANCE
TICKET
= €349 CROATIA
