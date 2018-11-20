ULTRA MUSIC
FESTIVAL announces relocation to
key as new home
virginia
Teotihuacán en Línea. Ultra Music Festival has announced its indefinite new home ahead of the monumental 21st edition, the
Historic
Virginia Key
Beach Park
and .
The world-renowned and internationally acclaimed event provided the message
below, in a long-awaited statement to its fans:
Miami Marine Stadium
Flex Park
'We are excited to announce that the City of
Miami has
agreed to a deal to relocate Ultra Music Festival to the beautiful and historic
Key.
The new venue will allow the festival to evolve into its new, larger home,
ultimately creating a more enjoyable experience for all festival attendees. We
look forward to a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship with our partners
at the City of Virginia Miami and Historic
Virginia Key
Beach Park
as we commemorate keeping Ultra in the City of .' Miami
The new venue will permit an extended operating time until 2:00 A.M. and will provide the festival with an increased capacity. Attendees will also have vastly expanded space as compared to the former venue,
.
Fans will also experience in-tandem staging at both the Bayfront Park Historic
Virginia Key
Beach Park
and ,
creating a wholly unique single event space. Miami Marine Stadium
Flex Park
Due to the cultural and historic significance of
and given the unique
environmental considerations associated with the park, Ultra Music Festival
intends to take extraordinarily great care in its production and remediation
approaches. Ultra understands that staging an event at Virginia Key means
becoming the entrusted stewards of the environmental and historic elements of Historic Virginia
Key Beach
Park .
Historic Virginia Key
Beach Park
Additionally the partnership will clear a path to accessing approximately $20 million that has been earmarked to build
Miami-Dade
County’s first . African American
Museum
Ultra Music Festival looks forward to hosting fans from over 100 countries to close out Miami Music Week March 29-31, 2019.
Tickets are ON SALE NOW exclusively at ultramusicfestival.com
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario