Trump threatens to seal off US-Mexico border ‘entirely’ if Congress does not agree funding for a wall
Teotihuacán en Línea. For foreign readers and English speakers. Donald Trump, the
president,
on Friday threatened to seal off the entire US-Mexico border if Congress does
not approve funding for a border wall. US
His comments came as the federal government shutdown entered its seventh day, with Mr Trump failing to come to a budget agreement with his Democratic opponents.
The continued standoff means around a quarter of the
government will likely remain
closed well into 2019, when the Democrats will take control of the House of
Representatives. US
The shutdown began on Saturday after Democrats rejected Mr Trump’s demand for $5 billion (£3.93 billion) for a border wall to be included in a funding bill to keep the government open.
“We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with,” Mr Trump tweeted Friday.
Analysts have warned that closing the border would cost hundreds of millions of dollars a day, with an estimated $558 billion in goods being transported across the border in both directions last year.
Such a move would also cause chaos for the nearly half a million people who are estimated to enter the
through its southern border each day. US
An agreement on border funding will be the first big confrontation between Mr Trump and newly empowered Democrats, who won a majority in the House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections
Trump amenaza con cerrar la frontera entre Estados Unidos y México "por completo" si el Congreso no acuerda financiar un muro
Sus comentarios se produjeron cuando el cierre del gobierno federal entró en su séptimo día, y Trump no logró llegar a un acuerdo presupuestario con sus oponentes demócratas.
El enfrentamiento continuo significa que alrededor de una cuarta parte del gobierno de los Estados Unidos probablemente permanecerá cerrado hasta 2019, cuando los demócratas tomen el control de la Cámara de Representantes.
"Nos veremos obligados a cerrar la Frontera Sur por completo si los Demócratas Obstruccionistas no nos dan el dinero para terminar el Muro y también cambian las ridículas leyes de inmigración con las que nuestro país está sometido", escribió el viernes el Sr. Trump.
Los analistas han advertido que cerrar la frontera costaría cientos de millones de dólares al día, con un estimado de $ 558 mil millones en bienes que se transportarán a través de la frontera en ambas direcciones el año pasado.
Tal movimiento también causaría un caos para los casi medio millón de personas que se estima que ingresen a los Estados Unidos a través de su frontera sur cada día.
Un acuerdo sobre financiamiento fronterizo será la primera gran confrontación entre Trump y los demócratas con poder reciente, que obtuvieron la mayoría en la Cámara de Representantes en las elecciones de mitad de período de noviembre
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario