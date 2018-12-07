ULTRA
EUROPE RELEASES 2018 AFTERMOVIE TICKETS FOR
ULTRA EUROPE 2019 ON
NOW SALE
Europe's Premier Destination Music Festival, ULTRA
Europe,
has released its stunning 4K Aftermovie, shot by legendary filmmaker Charly
Friedrichs and his Final Kid team. The
ten-minute extravaganza illustrates the weeklong Destination ULTRA experience
in all its glory, which drew an astounding 150,000 attendees from 142 countries
this year.
WATCH: ULTRA EUROPE 2018 AFTERMOVIE
DESTINATION ULTRA 2019 Dates:
11 July – Destination ULTRA Opening Party at Hemingway,
Split
12-14 July – ULTRA
Europe at Poljud Stadium, Split
15 July – ULTRA Regatta at 585 Club, Zlatni Rat Beach, Bol, Brac
16 July –
ULTRA Beach
Hvar at Resort, Hvar Hotel Amfora Grand
Beach
16 July – RESISTANCE Hvar at
Carpe Diem Beach
Club, Pakleni Islands
17 July – RESISTANCE Vis at
Fort George, Vis
From the outset of the film it’s impossible to take your eyes away from
’s
stunning landscapes, depicted by Final Kid’s sweeping, 4K drone footage. The
film is awash with bright colors and warm tones that show the brilliant
seascapes, Croatia ’s
historic architecture and yacht-filled marina, and the surrounding mountains in
all their grandeur. Split
The film follows several revelers through the weeklong Destination ULTRA experience, panning through the jubilant atmosphere of Oliver Helden’s performance at ULTRA Beach Hvar with 5000 partygoers soaking in the sunshine in the giant pool at the Hotel Amfora Grand Beach Resort, the luxurious ULTRA Regatta at Club 585 on the beautiful island of Brac, the remarkable local city of Split and the revelers’ scenic journey to the idyllic Travel2Ultra Beachville Campsite.
As the movie changes its focus to ULTRA Europe at the majestic Poljud Stadium in
, we see the sheer
number of nationalities represented by travelling fans, draped in flags from
all corners of the globe. As day turns to night, the Poljud Stadium’s
gargantuan Main Stage is ignited by the stunning laser, lights, fireworks and
pyrotechnics shows that accompany performances from Armin van Buuren, Galantis,
Afrojack and many more, illuminating the night sky and sending the packed crowd
wild. Split
At the same time we see the seekers enjoying the gigantic RESISTANCE stage at ULTRA
Europe, with headliners Carl Cox, Marco Carola, Joseph
Capriati, Eats Everything and many more delivering the highest quality house
and techno to the masses. With enormous moving LED screens hovering above the
crowd, dancing in unison to the music, the RESISTANCE Stage is a unique and
unparalleled experience. The ULTRA Beach After Party, RESISTANCE Hvar is also shown in
full-flow under the night sky with Paco Osuna laying down the grooves at Carpe
Diem Beach Club, just a speedboat ride away from .
Nic Fanciulli then takes us on a trip through the historic ULTRA Beach
for the RESISTANCE Vis Closing Party, with the sun emitting a warm orange glow,
slowly setting on the horizon. Fort George
Tickets for ULTRA Europe 2019 are available now. ULTRA Europe is offering a Destination Ticket for the first time ever, which will grant access to ALL the events during the Destination ULTRA week, including the Opening Party, the flagship ULTRA Europe festival, the ULTRA Regatta, ULTRA Beach Hvar, RESISTANCE Hvar and RESISTANCE Vis. The RESISTANCE Croatia Ticket will also grant ticket buyers access to all RESISTANCE events and ULTRA Europe. Buyers of this ticket will be able to participate in the exclusive, Final Dinner Party on Vis at
before the closing event for the first time ever Fort George
