ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL PREPARES FOR ITS
Teotihuacán en Línea. The impending evolution of the World’s Premier Electronic Music Festival is upon us. With a vast new space for fans to explore, the ULTRA experience will be more immersive than ever before.
Just weeks after event organizers announced its move to Historic Virginia Key, Ultra Music Festival has now dropped the first installment of the 2019 lineup ahead of its 21st edition. Featuring world-class, top-tier international talent, Ultra Music Festival will commence its tenure at Miami’s beautiful Historic Virginia Key Beach Park & Miami Marine Stadium on March 29, 30, and 31 2019. Set to finish two hours later at 2am, the festival will see extended set times and performances throughout, in what promises to be its most expansive edition yet.
ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL PHASE ONE TRAILER
Ultra Music Festival - voted the World’s #1 Festival by DJ Mag for the third successive year - has confirmed headlining performances from dance music’s finest, including Afrojack, Alesso, Armin van Buuren, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, NGHTMRE + SLANDER present: Gud Vibrations, REZZ, Testpilot, Tiësto, Zedd and Zeds Dead. Additionally, next year’s edition will see the much-anticipated
return of DJ Mag’s #1 DJ in the World for
the third year running - Martin Garrix, who last performed at the festival in
2017. ULTRA veteran David Guetta will also make his way back to Miami with an entirely
new show that’s being kept firmly under wraps. Miami
RESISTANCE, which, after a year of global domination this year picked up its own accolade as the DJ Awards’ Best Ibiza Night, will return in full force, boasting sets from house and techno’s most in-demand artists, including Adam Beyer, Carl Cox, Jamie Jones B2B Joseph Capriati, Maceo Plex, The Martinez Brothers, and a special B2B for legendary pioneers Sasha & John Digweed. Techno titans Dubfire, Nicole Moudaber, and Paco Osuna will also join forces once more for a rare B3B set. The festival will also see Loco Dice and Richie Hawtin take to the decks in
for the first time since 2016 along
with techno masterminds and Afterlife label curators Tale of Us. This year
RESISTANCE will be hosted on its very own island in the Miami , as it takes on a
larger role than ever within the festival. Historic Virginia
Key Beach
Park
TICKETS: ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019
In addition to its staple Main Stage, RESISTANCE and ULTRA Worldwide stage, Ultra Music Festival will debut a brand new Live Arena showcasing a string of live performances from some of the scene’s most iconic names. Galantis, Louis The Child are just some of the artists that will join the fold. Renowned for their cinematic live performances, ODESZA will be making an emphatic return to ULTRA with a set full of surprises. DJ extraordinaire deadmau5 will premiere his brand new Cube 3.0 stage production, in what will be a mau5 worldwide debut. ILLENIUM will also perform an exclusive debut live show for the 2019 edition.
WATCH: ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019-A NEW CHAPTER
Having welcomed over 165,000 guests across three days, the festival’s celebratory 20th Anniversary edition this year was truly a feat to be reckoned with. With a brand new venue, unparalleled talent and a mind-blowing live component, Ultra Music Festival 2019 is already shaping up to be a truly groundbreaking edition. Fans can expect exclusive ULTRA performances from Carl Cox, The Chainsmokers, deadmau5, Dubfire B3B Nicole Moudaber B3B Paco Osuna, Galantis, GRiZ, ILLENIUM, Jamie Jones B2B Joseph Capriati, Louis The Child, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, NGHTMRE + SLANDER present: Gud Vibrations, ODESZA, REZZ, Richie Hawtin, Sasha | John Digweed, Testpilot, Zedd and others. With a further phase in the planning for early 2019 and with many more surprises in store, Ultra Music Festival is expected to sell-out as usual.
With hundreds of thousands of dance music enthusiasts flocking to
for MMW, Ultra Music Festival ticket
holders will be granted a special 10% discount when purchasing a Winter Music
Conference badge. WMC will run from March 25-28th 2019 and will relaunch for
its 34th edition at the breathtaking Faena District on Miami this spring. Miami Beach
Media can also apply to attend Ultra Music Festival 2019 as press via the accreditation link here: getinpr.com/accreditations
Ultra Music Festival 2019 – PHASE ONE LINEUP (ALPHABETICAL ORDER)
DJ Headliners
Adam Beyer
Afrojack
Alesso
Armin van Buuren
Carl Cox
The Chainsmokers
David Guetta
Dubfire B3B Nicole Moudaber B3B Paco Osuna
Jamie Jones B2B Joseph Capriati
Loco Dice
Maceo Plex
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The
Brothers Martinez
NGHTMRE + SLANDER present: Gud Vibrations
REZZ
Richie Hawtin
Sasha | John Digweed
Tale of Us
Testpilot
Tiësto
Zedd
Zeds Dead
Live Headliners
Deadmau5 (Cube 3.0 Worldwide Debut)
Galantis
GRiZ
ILLENIUM
Louis The Child
ODESZA
Support
ANNA
Brooks
Cash Cash
Charlotte De Witte
Cosmic Gate
Fedde Le Grand
G Jones
GG Magree
Golden Features
Infected Mushroom
Jai Wolf
Jeffrey Sutorius (formerly Dash
) Berlin
Junior Sanchez
Kasbo
Kayzo
Lost Frequencies
Lost Kings
Luigi Madonna
Marco Bailey
Matisse & Sadko
Nora En Pure
Party Favor
Phantoms
Pleasurekraft
Popof
Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano
Technasia
TV Noise
Vini Vici
Whethan
Young Bombs
