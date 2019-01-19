RESISTANCE to return to Miami taking over its own island

RESISTANCE
Teotihuacán en Línea. RESISTANCE, Ultra Worldwide’s esteemed underground concept, has come a long way since its Ultra debut as a single stage in 2015. With Ultra Music Festival 2019 around the corner, RESISTANCE has announced that it will be returning to
Following the news that Ultra Music Festival officially moved to its new venue at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park & Miami Marine Stadium, RESISTANCE has revealed that it will have its own island, taking over the
With the RESISTANCE island takeover official, the organizers have announced that for the first time ever, it will be hosting the Carl Cox MegaStructure for the entire weekend. The King himself is set to headline all three days, with an additional exclusive B2B set on Saturday with a special guest. While Carl will be leading the charge at the MegaStructure all weekend, Richie Hawtin’s PLAYdifferently will run a takeover at a brand new RESISTANCE structure on Saturday. This however, is not the only plans RESISTANCE has for its island.
In addition, RESISTANCE plans to utilize its expansive space by bringing in a third stage, aptly named The Arrival. For those unfamiliar with The Arrival, it is the stage that comes straight from the PLAYGROUND Sound Camp at
Armed with three stages and newly extended hours, RESISTANCE did not hold back on its program, dropping its most comprehensive lineup to date. In addition to RESISTANCE Global Ambassador, Carl Cox, and Richie Hawtin, headliners include the likes of the Adam Beyer, and Sasha | John Digweed, acts that are jumping from one island to another after enjoying a stellar season as RESISTANCE Ibiza residents last summer. In addition to Adam playing his own set, the Don of Drumcode will be teaming up for a highly anticipated B2B set with Cirez D.
Moreover, RESISTANCE
will see the return of the rare B3B set between Dubfire, Nicole Moudaber and
Paco Osuna, as well as an exclusive B2B set between Jamie Jones and Joseph
Black Coffee, Hot Since 82, Joris Voorn, Loco Dice, Maceo Plex, The Martinez
While the headliners are great, RESISTANCE did not hold restraint on any of their support bookings either. Alan Fitzpatrick, Andrea Oliva, Dennis Cruz, Enrico Sangiuliano, La Fleur, Noir, Richy Ahmed, Camelphat and Solardo will all be making their RESISTANCE
debut, with the last two set to go B2B. Additional support acts include ANNA,
Chip E, Christian Smith, Cristoph, Hector, Jon Rundell, Josh Wink, Luigi
Madonna, Marco Bailey, Pleasurekraft, Popof, Stefano Noferini, and Technasia
Now releasing its best lineup to date, RESISTANCE continues to grow its presence in the
as it has around the world. With upcoming appearances in US South Africa, a debut in Australia, and a third season in Ibiza, where it is set to dominate Tuesdays at Privilege
from July 23 - Sept 17 once again, RESISTANCE shows no signs of slowing down.
RESISTANCE MIAMI will take place at Ultra Music Festival at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park & Miami Marine Stadium on March 29, 30 and 31, 2019. General admission tickets can be purchased at ultramusicfestival.com/tickets.
RESISTANCE MIAMI 2019 - LINEUP (ALPHABETICAL ORDER)
Headliners:
Adam Beyer
Adam Beyer ⛋ Cirez D
Art Department
Black Coffee
Carl Cox
Charlotte de Witte
Dubfire B3B Nicole Moudaber B3B Paco Osuna
Hot Since 82
Ilario Alicante
Jamie Jones B2B Joseph Capriati
Joris Voorn
Loco Dice
Maceo Plex
The
Brothers Martinez
Matador
Nic Fanciulli
Richie Hawtin
Sasha | John Digweed
Sven Väth
Tale Of Us
Testpilot
Support:
Alan Fitzpatrick
Andrea Oliva
ANNA
Camelphat B2B Solardo
Chip E
Christian Smith
Cristoph
Dennis Cruz
Enrico Sangiuliano
Hector
Jon Rundell
Josh Wink
La Fleur
Luigi Madonna
Marco Bailey
Noir
Pleasurekraft
Popof
Richy Ahmed
Stefano Noferini
Technasia B2B Carlo Lio
