ULTRA
drops
captivating 2018 aftermovie Korea
Teotihuacán en Línea. As the festival readies for another ground-breaking year, ULTRA
has
released its stunning 4K 2018 Aftermovie, directed by the Final Kid team. The eight-minute Aftermovie illustrates the
three-day ULTRA Korea Korea
experience, which drew a record of 120,000 attendees from over 60 countries,
who danced their hearts out at the festival’s 7th anniversary event in ’s historic Olympic
Park Stadium. Seoul
June, 2019 - Olympic Park,
Seoul
From the opening moments, viewers are treated to stunning views of the city of
Seoul, the Olympic Park and a time-lapse of festivalgoers
arriving at ULTRA .
Revealing the iconic Main Stage, the film moves into an energetic space,
boasting live footage of some of its superstar headliners including Above &
Beyond, Ice Cube, Galantis, Nicky Romero and RL Grime. Giving the audience a
momentary break with extravagant drone shots of Korea Seoul
by night, the film enters the RESISTANCE stage, highlighting performances by headliners
Carl Craig, Nicole Moudaber and many more, who brought the highest quality
house and techno to
all weekend long. Seoul
Maintaining the film’s high energy, shots chop and change, showing Korean dancer Hazel from Viva Dance Studio dancing to ZHU’s ‘Dreams’, a fiery Main Stage, city clips and shots from The Chainsmokers, Axwell /\ Ingrosso, Ice Cube and David Guetta’s headlining performances. The Aftermovie slows down briefly before delving into the grand finale, showcasing the headliners once again, the crowd, the mind-blowing stage designs and the unparalleled laser, pyrotechnic and light shows before ending in a magnificent firework display. Painting an epic picture of ULTRA Korea 2018, this year’s event is not one to be missed.
Tickets for ULTRA Korea 2019 are available now.
ULTRA Korea will return to the Olympic Park, Seoul June, 2019
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario