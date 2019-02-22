BIGCITYBEATS WORLD CLUB DOME 2019 SPACE EDITION THE PHASE 1 LINEUP FOR THE "BIGGEST CLUB IN THE WORLD" PROMISES AN INTERGALACTIC SPECTACLE
Teotihuacán en Línea. In just four months, the BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME 2019 will open its gates for the seventh time on the 7th – 9th of June in
.
Celebrating the wonders of our galaxy in its debut “Space Edition”, this year’s
event will transform the iconic Commerzbank Arena and its surrounding forest,
meadows and swimming pool into the “biggest club in the world” in true
intergalactic fashion. Completing its illustrious Phase 1 lineup with an
arsenal of world class talent, BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME 2019 is set to be
out of this world. Frankfurt, Germany
WORLD CLUB DOME 2019 SPACE EDITION TICKETS
At the forefront of the lineup is trance legend Armin van Buuren – who is the first and only artist to ever be crowned ‘Best DJ in the World’ a total of five times in the DJ Mag Top 100. Sending a video greeting to the ISS Space Station in 2018, Armin and DJ brothers Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike are some of the world’s only artists to have communicated with Outer space. Renowned for their interactive performances and impressive crowd control, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike’s emphatic return is set to rock the arena to its core.
French superstar DJ and pioneer David Guetta will make his return to the Main Stage, where he announced “BigCityBeats is part of my history” during his last performance. This year he will be a part of writing WCD’s history with their debut Space Edition. Also returning this year, chart-topper Marshmello and Dutch Future House maestro Don Diablo - both of whom will light up the skies with their scintillating styles of dance music.
Dutch duo W&W will follow up last year’s mind-blowing performance at the launch of BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME Zero Gravity with their fourth performance in
Frankfurt. Following the resounding success of the debut
edition, which created over a billion global media impressions; BigCityBeats
WORLD CLUB DOME Zero Gravity will take place again on 25th March 2019, where
Australian DJ Timmy Trumpet and hotly tipped German DJ Le Shuuk will take to
the skies to perform in total weightlessness. To complete his intergalactic
experience, Timmy will also be taking to the decks at the seventh edition of
WCD.
BigCityBeats Resident Le Shuuk has built a reputation for his extravagant performances, following sets at the likes of BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME
,
WORLD CLUB CRUISE, the Club-Jet and the ICE Club-Train. This June, the German
native will bring yet another energetic live show to Korea Frankfurt
where he will showcase his edgy blend of dance music.
With over four billion streams worldwide, Robin Schulz is one of the most sought-after artists on the circuit today. With countless globally adored anthems in his back catalogue, his set is destined to become one massive sing-along. Belgian DJ and Found Frequencies label head Lost Frequencies is also set to deliver melodic bliss to the arena.
Celebrating her BigCityBeats debut is Australian Trap and Future Bass star Alison Wonderland, whose production output over the last two years has seen her dominate on a global level. Fellow BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME newcomer and remix master Hugel will also be joining the mammoth lineup.
Techno stalwart
’s imitable Paul Kalkbrenner, masked
“High-Tech Minimal” pioneer Boris Brejcha and local hero Felix Kröcher will
transform the outdoor swimming pool area and surrounding forest into a colossal
open-air club under the stars at the WCD Pool Sessions. In true Sven Väth, Berlin Ibiza fashion, planes will fly low above the crowds and
the White Isle’s most popular party brand Elrow will host its debut takeover,
infusing colour and energy to the WCD Pool Sessions area.
Boasting the festival’s most diverse lineup to date, WCD welcomes
native and Psytrance mastermind
Neelix to the Zombie Stage following his meteoric rise this year. Angerfist,
Brennan Heart, Digital Punk, Korsakoff, Radical Redemption, Ran-D, Tha Watcher,
Wildstylez and Zyprus 7 will also join the Zombie Stage to ensure the hardstyle
is flowing all weekend long. With nine number one hits under his belt,
Berlin-based Capital Bra has been announced as the first ever rapper to take on
the WCD stage in a highly anticipated live performance. Hamburg
Tickets for the Space Edition of the BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME are available from €62 (day ticket) or €99 (3-day club ticket) plus fees at: https://www.worldclubdome.com/tickets/
Line Up Phase 1 (in alphabetical order):
Alison Wonderland
Angerfist
Armin van Buuren
Boris Brejcha
Brennan Heart
Capital Bra
David Guetta
Digital Punk
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
Don Diablo
Felix Kröcher
Hugel
Korsakoff
Le Shuuk
Lost Frequencies
Marshmello
MC Tha Watcher
Neelix
Paul Kalkbrenner
Radical Redempcion
Ran-D
Robin Schulz
Sven Väth
Timmy Trumpet
W&W
Wildstylez
Zyrus 7
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario