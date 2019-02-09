FEDDE LE GRAND SPREADS LOVE 'ALL OVER THE WORLD'
Teotihuacán en Línea. Looking back at yet another incredible year in 2018, placing at #22 in the DJ Mag Top 100 and releasing a plethora of sonic sensations, Dutch power producer Fedde Le Grand is back with his first release of the year ‘All Over The World’ – out now via Spinnin’ Records.
Opening with a powerful kick drum, which subsides for the track’s uplifting vocal piece, ‘All Over The World’ spreads a feel-good energy with its lively instrumental arrangement and scintillating synths. Revisiting Fatback’s classic ‘Spread Love’ for the vocal piece, this addition to Fedde’s ever-growing catalogue is expertly crafted for festival Main Stages and is destined to light up dancefloors all across the globe in 2019.
Performing at
London’s iconic Ministry of Sound Club last
month for his first
headline show of the year, Fedde Le Grand has already road tested his new
single far and wide. With a long list of festival dates and club shows in the
diary, including Ultra Music Festival, Siam Songkran Festival Thailand and
Strike Festival Korea, 2019 is sizing up to be yet another non-stop year for
Fedde Le Grand as he continues to demonstrate his indomitable work ethic and
endless production capabilities. UK
TOUR DATES
15/02 – STORY –
MIAMI, FL
16/02 – PREMIER –
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
17/02 – TAO –
CHICAGO, IL
22/02 – KILL YOUR IDOLS –
MODENA,
ITALY
02/03 – FEICOBOL – COCHABAMBA, BOLIVIA
04/03 – MEGACENTER TARIJA – TARIJA, BOLIVIA
05/03 – MAMBO CARNAVELERO – SANTA CRUZ, BOLIVIA
08/03 – FORO 360 – NAUCALPAN, MEXICO
22/03 – MARQUEE – LAS VEGAS, NV
23/03 – TIME NIGHTCLUB – COSTA MESA, CA
29/03 – ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL – MIAMI, FL
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario