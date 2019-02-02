S2O SONGKRAN Music Festival releases 2019 lineup
Teotihuacán en Línea. S2O Songkran Music Festival – the original and largest Thai New Year (Songkran) music event - has released the stunning lineup for its 2019 edition. The three day festival will be headlined by Fatboy Slim (13 April), Tiësto (14 April) & Steve Aoki (15 April) respectively. The weekend will also feature support acts 1788-L, 3Lau, Bassjackers, Cat Dealers, David Gravell, EDX, Illusionize, Netsky, Rave Radio, Robin Schluz, Said the Sky and Throttle amongst many more.
Now in its fifth anniversary year, this is the biggest lineup the legendary Thai music festival has ever put together. With internationally renowned superstars Fatboy Slim, Tiësto and Steve Aoki at the helm it will undoubtedly be the most unforgettable edition yet.
Since its inception, S2O Songkran Music Festival has established itself as one of
Asia’s
leading music festivals in both concept and execution. The unparalleled
festival production, with enormous LCD screens, pyrotechnics and state of the
art sound system make the Main Stage one of the most visually and sonically
unique stages at any festival in Asia. To add
to this festival coincides with Songkran, the Thai New Year’s Water Festival,
this year falling on the 13th - 15th April 2019. Huge water cannons douse the
crowds in water, with hundreds of feet of water reaching every corner of the
crowd. When coupled with the lights and pyrotechnics it makes for the most
individual festival experience on the continent.
Attracting over 50,000 attendees each year and holding the record for the fastest selling music festival in
Thailand,
the festival is continuously cementing its reputation in and
beyond. Having recently expanded in to Japan for the first time in 2018, the S2O
brand is setting its sights on an even bigger and more international audience. Thailand
Full Lineup:
Fatboy Slim
Tiësto
Steve Aoki
1788-L
3Lau
Bassjackers
Cat Dealers
David Gravell
EDX
Illusionize
Netsky
Rave Radio
Robin Schluz
Said the Sky
Throttle
