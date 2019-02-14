ULTRA
WORLDWIDE ANNOUNCES SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA TO HEADLINE ULTRA EUROPE AND ULTRA
KOREA 2019 ULTRA
KOREA
Teotihuacán en Línea. Making history with their electrifying reunion at ULTRA Music Festival’s 20th Anniversary event in 2018, the world’s most revered electronic trio Swedish House Mafia announce their return to ULTRA with two performances at ULTRA Europe and ULTRA Korea 2019.
A year on from their groundbreaking, surprise reunion performance at
Miami’s flagship
festival, Swedish House Mafia will reunite in Korea
and
for what promises to be a monumental moment for both editions. Recognised
around the world for delivering world class lineups for their fans, ULTRA Croatia Korea and ULTRA Europe
have raised the bar once again, securing performances from one the most coveted
electronic dance acts of all time.
ULTRA
Europe
is without doubt one of the summer’s most anticipated events, with over 150,000
attendees from 142 countries flocking to the Croatian shores in 2018. Taking
place 12-14 July in Split, the 7th edition of Europe’s pioneering festival will boast phenomenal
production, unrivalled lineups and unparalleled locations across the Dalmatian
coast and island as part of DESTINATION Ultra. With Swedish House Mafia’s debut
locked in for this year’s event, ULTRA Europe 2019 will be the festival’s
biggest show to date.
SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA - ULTRA EUROPE 2019
ULTRA
Korea has positioned itself as the most
prominent music festival in Asia, drawing over
120,000 attendees from over 60 countries last year at its 7th Anniversary.
Having rocked ULTRA Korea 2018 individually, Axwell /\ Ingrosso and Steve
Angello will take to the decks together as Swedish House Mafia in what will be
the most hyped and exciting performances in the festival’s history. Taking
place from 7-9 June 2019, ULTRA
is not one to be missed Korea
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario