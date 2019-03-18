ALOK, FELIX JAEHN & THE VAMPS 'ALL THE LIES'
Teotihuacán en Línea. Having already released two tracks this year, ‘Pray’ with Conor Maynard, and ‘Metaphor’ with Australian superstar DJ Timmy Trumpet, Alok takes another leap into international stardom by teaming up with German superstar producer and DJ Felix Jaehn, and British pop band The Vamps.
This truly international collaboration sets the mood with The Vamps’ catchy vocal piece and touches of Felix Jaehn’s instantly recognizable production style, which solidly builds a tropical pop vibe. ‘All The Lies’ is carefully crafted to accommodate the distinctive styles of Alok, Felix Jaehn and The Vamps, and is destined to climb the charts with its musical depth and unique flair.
Brazilian superstar Alok is currently the most recognizable electronic artist in his home country. Sharing his unique style with the world, Alok has become one of the most influential DJs globally. With versatility, skill and charisma, Alok has gone from strength to strength, landing #13 in this year’s DJ Mag Top 100 and drawing in over 8 million listeners each month on Spotify.
German superstar DJ & producer Felix Jaehn, best known for his global smash ‘Cheerleader Remix’, which reached #1 in more than 55 countries, released his studio album ‘I’ in 2018, highlighting his progression since 2014. His most recent track, ‘So Close’ is already certified gold in
and continues to climb the charts worldwide. Felix Jaehn’s impressive discography
has now reached over 4 billion streams worldwide across all streaming
platforms. Australia
British band The Vamps released Night & Day (Night Edition) in July 2017, which reached No.1 on the Official Albums Charts, and the follow up 'Day Edition' last summer 2018. Known for their huge global singles ‘All Night’ and ‘Can We Dance’, the band embark on their latest arena tour ‘
Four Corners’ in April 2019. The
Vamps are one of the 's
most successful bands, achieving a huge amount of success and acclaim all over
the world. To date they have amassed over 2 billion global streams and sold out
shows in Japan, Taiwan, Australia, Manila, Argentina, Brazil and all across
Europe. UK
