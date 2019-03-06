ULTRA SINGAPORE REVEALS 2019 PHASE ONE LINEUP

ULTRA
REVEALS 2019 PHASE ONE LINEUP SINGAPORE
JAMIE JONES, MARTIN GARRIX, PORTER ROBINSON, SKRILLEX SET TO HEADLINE
ART DEPARTMENT, EATS EVERYTHING AND JOSH WINK ANNOUNCED FOR THE RESISTANCE STAGE DROPS 2018 AFTERMOVIE
2019 TICKETS ON
NOW SALE
After four wildly successful events on the island nation, ULTRA Worldwide is heading back to Singapore for a fifth consecutive year and will see its return to the country's magnificent Ultra Park on June 8th & 9th, 2019. Setting the stage for yet another iconic edition, ULTRA
has
now been revealed the huge Phase One lineup for 2019. Singapore
PURCHASE: TICKETS FOR ULTRA SINGAPORE 2019
Phase One arrives with some of the industry’s most respected and well-known talents spanning all genres of dance music. Set to headline the ULTRA Mainstage, are heavyweights Martin Garrix, Porter Robinson, and Skrillex, while the RESISTANCE stage will see the likes of house and techno elites Jamie Jones,
, Eats
Everything, and Josh Wink. Art
Department
WATCH: ULTRA SINGAPORE 2018 AFTERMOVIE
Patrons can get a glimpse of all the wonders ULTRA
has to offer with the festival’s official 2018 Aftermovie. The captivating
six-minute video follows patrons through the awe-inspiring journey of ULTRA
Singapore 2018, featuring stunning footage of Singapore ’s breath-taking scenery;
the film moves to showcase the crowd’s constant high-energy and euphoria.
Featuring explosive cuts from various stages, the festival emanates infectious
energy, boasting live footage of 2018 headliners Afrojack, DJ Snake, ILLENIUM,
Nicky Romero and many more. Singapore
Phase one’s undeniably massive array of talent is sure to provide patrons with the biggest and best ULTRA
experience thus far. Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 event and fans can
purchase them exclusively here: https://ultrasingapore.com/tickets/2019/ Singapore
If you would like to attend ULTRA Singapore 2019 as media, please apply for press accreditation here: https://getinpr.com/accreditations
ULTRA
– PHASE ONE LINEUP (IN
ALPHABETICAL ORDER) SINGAPORE
DJ HEADLINERS
Jamie Jones
Martin Garrix
Porter Robinson
Skrillex
SUPPORT
Art Department
Eats Everything
Josh Wink
