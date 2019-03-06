…información del Estado de México..información del Estado de México...información del Estado de México...información del Estado de México...información del Estado de México...información del Estado de México...información del Estado de México...información del Estado de México...información del Estado de México...información del Estado de México...información del Estado de México...información del Estado de México...

miércoles, 6 de marzo de 2019

ULTRA SINGAPORE REVEALS 2019 PHASE ONE LINEUP

JAMIE JONES, MARTIN GARRIX, PORTER ROBINSON, SKRILLEX SET TO HEADLINE

ART DEPARTMENT, EATS EVERYTHING AND JOSH WINK ANNOUNCED FOR THE RESISTANCE STAGE  DROPS 2018 AFTERMOVIE

Teotihuacán en Línea. After four wildly successful events on the island nation, ULTRA Worldwide is heading back to Singapore for a fifth consecutive year and will see its return to the country’s magnificent Ultra Park on June 8th & 9th, 2019. Setting the stage for yet another iconic edition, ULTRA Singapore has now been revealed the huge Phase One lineup for 2019.
 Phase One arrives with some of the industry’s most respected and well-known talents spanning all genres of dance music. Set to headline the ULTRA Mainstage, are heavyweights Martin Garrix, Porter Robinson, and Skrillex, while the RESISTANCE stage will see the likes of house and techno elites Jamie Jones, Art Department, Eats Everything, and Josh Wink.
 Patrons can get a glimpse of all the wonders ULTRA Singapore has to offer with the festival’s official 2018 Aftermovie. The captivating six-minute video follows patrons through the awe-inspiring journey of ULTRA Singapore 2018, featuring stunning footage of Singapore’s breath-taking scenery; the film moves to showcase the crowd’s constant high-energy and euphoria. Featuring explosive cuts from various stages, the festival emanates infectious energy, boasting live footage of 2018 headliners Afrojack, DJ Snake, ILLENIUM, Nicky Romero and many more.
 Phase one’s undeniably massive array of talent is sure to provide patrons with the biggest and best ULTRA Singapore experience thus far. Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 event and fans can purchase them exclusively here: https://ultrasingapore.com/tickets/2019/
 ULTRA SINGAPORE – PHASE ONE LINEUP (IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER)
 DJ HEADLINERS
 Jamie Jones
Martin Garrix
Porter Robinson
Skrillex
 SUPPORT
 Art Department
Eats Everything

Josh Wink
