Ultra
Worldwide Completes First leg of 2018
Asia
tour
Teotihuacán en Línea. ULTRA. The world’s largest, independent and most international festival brand – ULTRA Worldwide – continues to dominate the electronic music landscape in
Asia, completing four events
across two weekends on the continent. ULTRA Korea,
Road To ULTRA Hong Kong, ULTRA Singapore
and ULTRA
together show that the ULTRA brand is the industry leader on the Asian
continent. Beijing
ULTRA Live’s internationally celebrated live stream, presented by UMF TV (produced by NOMOBO) saw over 10 million viewers tune in to the Singapore feed around the world, smashing previous records on the continent and making it a landmark moment for the pioneering platform.
ULTRA
returned for its seventh edition
and ran over three consecutive days June 8, 9 and Korea 10. A record 120,000
attendees from over 60 countries danced their hearts out at the Olympic Park in
Seoul to the sounds of headliners Above & Beyond, Axwell /\ Ingrosso, The
Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Galantis, Ice Cube, Modestep (Live), Nicky Romero,
RL Grime, Steve Angello, ZEDD, ZHU (Live) and many more. The RESISTANCE floor
also commandeered a full crowd all weekend long, delivering mind-blowing
performances by techno titans Nicole Moudaber, Popof and Carl Craig who closed
out each night of the festival respectively, supported by many other
sensational house and techno acts over the weekend.
Simultaneously, on June 9, Road To Ultra Hong Kong landed at the AsiaWorld-Expo with thousands of fans in attendance. Axwell /\ Ingrosso, David Guetta and Galantis headlined proceedings for the third annual edition, providing the soundtrack to a blockbuster event, bolstered by characteristic ULTRA world-class stage production and lighting.
On the following weekend of June 15 and 16, ULTRA
Singapore
saw more than 40,000 people descend on ,
with the debut of the Worldwide stage proving a huge success. This was the
first time in history that the iconic Worldwide stage has been brought to a
festival outside of the flagship Ultra Music Festival in Ultra Park . Illenium and RL Grime closed out the
packed stage each night in style, with an eclectic range of artists, both local
and international, delivering electrifying sets over the course of the weekend.
RESISTANCE once again played a larger role than ever at the festival, with
debut performances from headliner, Loco Dice and support from Nastia, Oxia and
Popof topping the stage billing with stunning performances throughout. Miami
On the same weekend, ULTRA
featured top talent across 3
world-class venues in the bustling capital city, with performances from
Afrojack, The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake and Illenium, along with many other
headlining DJs. Loco Dice, Nastia and Coyu were among the band of RESISTANCE
artists who delivered top tier house and techno across the weekend Beijing
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario