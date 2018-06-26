martes, 26 de junio de 2018

Ultra Worldwide Completes First leg of 2018 Asia tour

Teotihuacán en Línea. ULTRA. The world’s largest, independent and most international festival brand – ULTRA Worldwide – continues to dominate the electronic music landscape in Asia, completing four events across two weekends on the continent. ULTRA Korea, Road To ULTRA Hong Kong, ULTRA Singapore and ULTRA Beijing together show that the ULTRA brand is the industry leader on the Asian continent.
 ULTRA Live’s internationally celebrated live stream, presented by UMF TV (produced by NOMOBO) saw over 10 million viewers tune in to the Singapore feed around the world, smashing previous records on the continent and making it a landmark moment for the pioneering platform.
 ULTRA Korea returned for its seventh edition and ran over three consecutive days June 8, 9 and 10. A record 120,000 attendees from over 60 countries danced their hearts out at the Olympic Park in Seoul to the sounds of headliners Above & Beyond, Axwell /\ Ingrosso, The Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Galantis, Ice Cube, Modestep (Live), Nicky Romero, RL Grime, Steve Angello, ZEDD, ZHU (Live) and many more. The RESISTANCE floor also commandeered a full crowd all weekend long, delivering mind-blowing performances by techno titans Nicole Moudaber, Popof and Carl Craig who closed out each night of the festival respectively, supported by many other sensational house and techno acts over the weekend.
Simultaneously, on June 9, Road To Ultra Hong Kong landed at the AsiaWorld-Expo with thousands of fans in attendance. Axwell /\ Ingrosso, David Guetta and Galantis headlined proceedings for the third annual edition, providing the soundtrack to a blockbuster event, bolstered by characteristic ULTRA world-class stage production and lighting.
On the following weekend of June 15 and 16, ULTRA Singapore saw more than 40,000 people descend on Ultra Park, with the debut of the Worldwide stage proving a huge success. This was the first time in history that the iconic Worldwide stage has been brought to a festival outside of the flagship Ultra Music Festival in Miami. Illenium and RL Grime closed out the packed stage each night in style, with an eclectic range of artists, both local and international, delivering electrifying sets over the course of the weekend. RESISTANCE once again played a larger role than ever at the festival, with debut performances from headliner, Loco Dice and support from Nastia, Oxia and Popof topping the stage billing with stunning performances throughout.

 On the same weekend, ULTRA Beijing featured top talent across 3 world-class venues in the bustling capital city, with performances from Afrojack, The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake and Illenium, along with many other headlining DJs. Loco Dice, Nastia and Coyu were among the band of RESISTANCE artists who delivered top tier house and techno across the weekend
