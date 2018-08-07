RESISTANCE
Ibiza hits full capacity
Teotihuacán en Línea. Following on from a massive third week celebrating Carl Cox’s birthday to a full capacity house, RESISTANCE
Ibiza
is ready to bring the action once again for Week 4. Last week, the King played
throughout the night to a record-breaking crowd for RESISTANCE Ibiza, with over 600,000 tuned in via the BE-AT.TV live
stream. It isn’t an understatement to say that Carl’s RESISTANCE Ibiza debut
was easily the party of the Ibiza season thus
far.
RESISTANCE’s White Isle journey continues with an exciting Drumcode takeover this Tuesday, 7th August. Label boss Adam Beyer will be headlining the night with an exclusive B2B set alongside Italian maestro Joseph Capriati. The Main Room is rounded out by
duo Pan-Pot, Ilario Alicante and the budding Layton Giordani. Berlin
The Terrace will kick off early at 22:00 with Brazilian DJ Wehbba. Enrico Sangiuliano is set to make his
Ibiza
return with Ida Engberg following Sangiuliano on the decks and ANNA closing out
the night.
RESISTANCE and Drumcode could not be more of a perfect pair for each other. The label’s signature hard-hitting and driving techno will truly test the limits of Privilege’s Main Room and Terrace when matched with RESISTANCE
Ibiza’s strict
Funktion-One only sound system policy, not to mention their cutting edge
production. With another special program
planned for this week’s show, expect Drumcode’s emblematic sound and style to
electrify RESISTANCE this Tuesday night
