Maya Train requires an investment of more than 40 billion pesos just for Quintana Roo
Teotihuacán en Línea. The construction of the Mayan Train, in the section corresponding to Quintana Roo, will represent an investment of at least 41.6 billion pesos, an average of 80 million pesos per kilometer, confirmed the next Fonatur delegate in the state.
Rogelio Jiménez Pons, next delegate of the National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur), confirmed that the estimated investment per kilometer of track is that expensive, because there are no roads in the state.
In the case of Quintana Roo, a total of
521 kilometers will be considered to cross the
municipalities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Benito Juárez, Puerto Morelos, Solidaridad,
Tulum, Felipe Carrillo Puerto, Bacalar and Othón P. Blanco.
He recalled that the entire project, which covers a network of
1,525 kilometers
in Yucatan, Quintana Roo,
Campeche, Chiapas
and ,
will be executed with an investment of between 120 and 150 billion pesos. Tabasco
Its construction will be carried out in two parts; the first will start from
Palenque to ,
since at that point there is an old line that can be modified and used for
passengers. Valladolid
The second part will be in the points where there is no infrastructure that runs from Escárcega to Tulum, and a call for tenders of the executive project will be launched for this section of the project; while the rest of the stretch will start later.
The state stations will be located in
Cancun, Puerto
Morelos, Playa del Carmen, Tulum, Felipe Carrillo Puerto and Bacalar, which
will be built through an Investment and Real Estate Trust that Fonatur will
develop.
“We are going to do induced works, that is, to raise bridges, remove cables, drainage that will allow generating the integration of work packages that will be delivered to the private initiative,” he added.
According to the next federal official, 50% of the investment will come from the private sector and the 50% from the public sector, although the construction will depend on a public consultation, in case the people say that the project is not feasible, it will be canceled, however, at least in southeast
80% of
the surveys are in favor. Mexico
Jiménez Pons announced that starting next week, the government will begin to provide more information to the public about the Maya train, especially in the environmental issue that is the most concerned, thus conducting the aforementioned public consultation
