Detenidos dos implicados en el asesinato de un policía de la CDMX

INGLÉS:Tens of thousands of civilians have fled from northern to southern Gaza since Friday after the Israeli army issued an ultimatum to the more than 1.1 million residents of the northern Strip to abandon their homes and move to the south of the enclave, according to the United Nations Humanitarian Aid Coordination Office (OCHA). Civilians have marched along the road in the midst of very high tension, with bombings by Israeli troops and occasional incursions by the army into the Strip to try to find captive hostages - there are still more than 100 kidnapped - and fight Hamas militiamen. the group that attacked Israeli territory last Saturday and killed more than 1,400 people. The call for the massive displacement of almost half of the population of the Strip, including the capital, points to the imminence of a ground invasion by Israeli forces, although the ultimatum expired at 6:00 a.m. local time (5:00 a.m. in Spain). peninsular) and at the moment there is no evidence that Israeli troops have carried out a large-scale invasion. More than 1,900 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli bombings in Gaza since Saturday >