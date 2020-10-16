Mexico’s ex-defense minister detained in
the U.S.
at the request of DEA
Teotihuacán
en Línea. The former defense minister for Mexican ex-president Enrique Pena
Nieto, General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, was detained at Los
Angeles airport at the request of the U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration (DEA), U.S.
and Mexican diplomatic sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Multiple
members of Pena Nieto’s cabinet and party have been implicated in high-level
corruption cases, sometimes involving allegations of links to organized crime.
Mexican
General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda speaks during an official reception with Canada's Defense Minister Rob Nicholson and U.S.
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel on April 24, 2014 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Mexican
General Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda speaks during an official reception with Canada’s Defense Minister Rob Nicholson and U.S.
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel on April 24, 2014 in Mexico City, Mexico.
The defense
minister for Mexican ex-president Enrique Pena Nieto, General Salvador
Cienfuegos Zepeda, was detained at Los
Angeles airport on Thursday on a U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration (DEA) warrant, a DEA spokeswoman told Reuters.
As defense
minister General Salvador Cienfuegos was a powerful figure in Mexico’s drug
war in which the army battled cartels across the country.
Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard
said that he was informed of the detention of Cienfuegos
by the U.S. ambassador to Mexico.
“The Consul
in Los Angeles
will be informing me of the charges in the next few hours. We will offer the
consular assistance to which he is entitled. I will keep you posted,” said
Ebrard.
A Mexican
diplomatic source said members of Cienfuegos’
family, traveling with him at the time of the detention, have already been
released.
DEA spokeswoman
in Los Angeles, Nicole Nishida, said she had no further details about the
nature of the warrant, the circumstances of the arrest, whether he was coming
or going at the Los Angeles airport, or anything about family or others who may
have been traveling with him. Cienfuegos,
72, held the rank of a four star Army general and was Pena Nieto’s defense
minister until the end of the president’s term. “This detention is going to
have a powerful impact in Mexico,”
said military affairs analyst Raul Benitez. Pena Nieto was in office for six
years through December 2018. Several members of his cabinet and party have been
implicated in high-level corruption cases, sometimes involving allegations of
links to organized crime. Multiple members of Pena Nieto’s cabinet and party
have been implicated in high-level corruption cases, sometimes involving
allegations of links to organized crime. Cienfuegos’
detention comes on the heels of the arrest of ex-President Felipe Calderon’s
security minister, Genaro Garcia Luna. Garcia Luna was arrested in Texas last year on
suspicion of accepting millions of dollars in bribes from a major drug cartel
he was tasked with combating
No hay comentarios:
Publicar un comentario